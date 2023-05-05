Maine’s Grace McGouldrick sets new program stolen base record

Grace McGouldrick
Grace McGouldrick(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - It was a historic day in Orono on Friday.

Despite Maine losing to Bryant University 5-4 the Black Bears have a new name in their record books.

After a successful bunt attempt in the bottom of the 2nd inning Grace McGouldrick quickly stole second base.

Her 31st of the season set a new program record for Maine.

The record breaker was also the 44th of her career.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Vera, Husson Softball bat girl
Meet Vera, Husson Softball’s four-year-old bat girl.
Husson's McKenna Smith reacts to perfect game performance
Hampden Academy debuting new boys lacrosse team
Maine baseball inching closer to America East No. 1 seed