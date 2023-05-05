Maine’s Grace McGouldrick sets new program stolen base record

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - It was a historic day in Orono on Friday.

Despite Maine losing to Bryant University 5-4 the Black Bears have a new name in their record books.

After a successful bunt attempt in the bottom of the 2nd inning Grace McGouldrick quickly stole second base.

Her 31st of the season set a new program record for Maine.

The record breaker was also the 44th of her career.

