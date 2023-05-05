Maine Maritime Women’s Lacrosse ready for playoff matchup against Husson

Maine Maritime Women's Lacrosse
Maine Maritime Women's Lacrosse(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Maritime Women’s lacrosse team spent the week gearing up for their playoff matchup against Husson.

They’ll be in New York for the North Atlantic Conference semifinal.

The Mariners had a 4-2 conference record on the season and went 9-4 overall.

Maine Maritime and Husson met twice in the regular season. In both games it was the road team who came out on top.

The last time they met was 2 weeks ago when Husson won 19-14.

But the mariners say that they know what they have to do to advance.”All week we’ve pretty much been preparing for them. We know where we messed up. We know the mistakes we made. And honestly, it wasn’t our best game but we know what we have to do to fix those mistakes and we’re 100% determined to go out and have a better outcome. So we’re ready,” said Sophomore Midfielder Kirra Magaña.

“Well, I think this is just another game even though it’s more important. I think we’re just going into this with the mindset that it’s just another game and if we perform up to our potential we can do it,” said Sophomore Midfielder Hazel Stoddard.

Their matchup with Husson is set for Saturday at 3pm.

