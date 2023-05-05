Husson University celebrates nursing grads with “pinning ceremony”

Husson "Pinning Ceremony"
Husson "Pinning Ceremony"(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Husson University School of Nursing is ready to send its students off into their careers.

The school hosted its pinning ceremony Friday for undergraduate and graduate students.

Staff say the pins mark a career milestone and celebrate the arduous path students took to reach this point.

“Nursing school is a hard curriculum, and the pinning ceremony really introduces that student to the community as a practicing nurse or advanced practice nurse,” Chief Nurse Administrator Valerie Sauda said.

“It means a lot,” graduating student Bailey Girsa said. “It’s four years of work, four years of dedication, sweat, tears, quite literally! But we get to help out our community, finally. We get to be a part of it.”

The University’s undergraduate nursing program is more than 100 years old.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office says approximately 72,000 consumers in the state...
Over 24,000 Mainers to receive TurboTax settlement checks
John Cyrus, 70, has earned an undergraduate degree in microbiology.
UMaine student’s journey to graduation is 52 years in the making
Melodies for the Mind
Musical fundraiser for Bangor-based mental health service planned for May 11
Pretty Things: Mothers Day table setting
Pretty Things: Mothers Day table setting