Husson University celebrates nursing grads with “pinning ceremony”

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Husson University School of Nursing is ready to send its students off into their careers.

The school hosted its pinning ceremony Friday for undergraduate and graduate students.

Staff say the pins mark a career milestone and celebrate the arduous path students took to reach this point.

“Nursing school is a hard curriculum, and the pinning ceremony really introduces that student to the community as a practicing nurse or advanced practice nurse,” Chief Nurse Administrator Valerie Sauda said.

“It means a lot,” graduating student Bailey Girsa said. “It’s four years of work, four years of dedication, sweat, tears, quite literally! But we get to help out our community, finally. We get to be a part of it.”

The University’s undergraduate nursing program is more than 100 years old.

