Houlton man charged on 24 counts in connection with burglaries

Houlton man charged on 24 counts
Houlton man charged on 24 counts(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOULTON, Maine (WABI) - A Houlton man has been charged on 24 counts related to several reports of vandalism, burglaries and property damage in just the last two days.

18-year-old Dylan James Raymond is charged with five counts of motor vehicle burglary, five counts of theft, one count each burglary of a building and aggravated criminal mischief and 12 counts of criminal mischief.

Houlton Police say additional charges are expected.

Police took Raymond into custody near the Cary Library after a reported burglary at Cole’s Shoe Store.

Raymond remains at the Aroostook County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Bar Harbor businesses "welcome all" this cruise season
Bar Harbor businesses “welcome all” this cruise season
Gary Tweedie
Man arrested after incident at Brewer convenience store
Eliot Cutler
Former Maine gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler pleads guilty to child pornography charges
Amy Barnes and Koby Nevells
Two people face multiple charges after theft at Walmart