KITTERY, Maine (WMTW) - The State Fire Marshal is now investigating a fire in Kittery early Friday morning.

Kittery Fire Chief David O’Brien says the fire started around 3 a.m. at 22 Trafton Lane.

Officials say the home was vacant, and no one was injured.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

