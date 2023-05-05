Downtown Bangor brings back ‘First Fridays’ on Cinco De Mayo

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking for a fiesta to kick off your weekend, you can head to downtown Bangor because the city is bringing back First Fridays!

This year, they’re kicking things off with a Cinco De Mayo celebration.

There will be a margarita competition hosted by various restaurants from the area.

Betsy Lundy, Executive Director from Downtown Bangor Partnership, said the weather is perfect and she’s excited to see the community have fun.

“We also have a people’s choice award contest where people can pick up one of these ballots at any of the participating locations, we ask that you try to visit at least three locations and sample three different margaritas, get a punch and you can drop it off at any location in order to choose a people’s choice award in addition to the judge’s awards,” said Lundy.

Activities begin at 4 p.m. Friday, May 5, and will run through the evening.

If you’re curious about the celebration or more events hosted downtown during the spring and summer seasons, you can go to downtownbangor.com

