Clean-up continues at Northern Maine derailment site

SANDWICH ACADEMY GRANT TOWNSHIP, Maine (WABI) -Clean-up work continues after the train derailment in Northern Maine last month.

The latest update from the Maine DEP says the water near the site in Sandwich Academy Grant Township still included a “significant amount” of silt.

They say the Moose River, which feeds Little Brassua Lake, continues to be impacted by the diesel, hydraulic fluid and engine oil spillage.

Erosion controls were installed near the tracks and wetlands.

Temporary culverts will be replaced next week.

Officials say they removed diesel from a locomotive during the scrapping process, and work on the final locomotive is beginning.

The DEP also announced that the Land Use Planning Commission will take over as the lead agency for long-term recovery.

