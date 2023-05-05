Brightening Skies & Drying Out Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure building into the region will help to dry us out and brighten us up today. Look for decreasing clouds as the day progresses with more seasonable temperatures as highs get back to the mid-50s to low 60s this afternoon. Skies will become mostly clear tonight with temperatures dropping to the upper 30s to low 40s for overnight lows.

Our weekend is looking to be a great one with high pressure in the area. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s to low 70s both weekend days. The nice weather will continue through much of next week as well. A cold front is forecast to drop through the state Sunday night, allowing some slightly cooler air to move into the region for Monday through Wednesday with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Today: Brightening skies. Warmer with highs between 55°-62°. North wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Becoming clear. Lows between 37°-44°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 65°-72°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60°.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.