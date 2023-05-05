Bangor Open Juried Art Show crowns winners

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wednesday, we introduced you to Bangor’s Open Juried Art Show.

Thursday was the reception and presentation of awards, including best in show.

Brenda Gay took home the grand prize for her portrait of Ben Ferencz, the chief U.S. Army prosecutor of Nazi war crimes at the Nuremberg trials.

Gay said she saw a movie about his story and was captivated, and reached out to him asking to do a portrait.

She couldn’t believe it when Ferencz returned her call.

Ferencz died in April at 103, and the announcement that Gay had won best in show brought her to tears.

”I’m honored, I’m blown away,” Best In Show winner Brenda Gay said. “I don’t know what to say, I’m speechless, it’s such an honor.”

“He’s only been passed away for three weeks, and he would still cry when he would talk about what he would find when he went into the concentration camps, and that just really struck me.”

$2,500 in cash prizes was split between 16 winners across several categories.

You can check out the show at 40 Harlow Street in Bangor through May 26.

For more information, visit the Bangor Art Society on Facebook.

