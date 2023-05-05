Bangor apartment destroyed by fire Friday morning

Officials says everyone made it out of the building safely.
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Everyone is accounted for after flames tore through an apartment duplex in Bangor Friday morning.

Fire fighters were called to Valley View Lane around 6 a.m.

Officials tells us everyone made it out safely and no injuries were reported.

The building was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

Crews from multiple departments responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

