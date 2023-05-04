Woman returns to school to earn GED at 84 years old

Shirley Jones has returned to the classroom at age 84 to earn her GED.
Shirley Jones has returned to the classroom at age 84 to earn her GED.(Taylor Stubblefield | Pitt Community College)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) - A longtime North Carolina resident has decided to return to the classroom.

Shirley Jones is currently working toward earning her GED at Pitt Community College at the age of 84.

According to the school, Jones has lived in Greenville, North Carolina, her entire life and has two daughters and one grandchild.

School officials shared that the 84-year-old has started on her GED after the death of her husband.

Jones said that she loves the personalities of her fellow students and how nice everyone has been.

She credits believing in herself and her dreams for getting to where she is today.

This week, Jones was inducted into the National Adult Honors Society through Transitional Studies at the school.

“Let’s congratulate and motivate Ms. Jones on this incredible achievement,” the college shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Gary Tweedie
Man arrested after incident at Brewer convenience store
A horse comes off the track after a workout as the sun rises at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May...
Churchill Downs suspends trainer indefinitely following 4 horse deaths
Three stabbings over several days near the campus of the University of California, Davis, have...
Former California college student arrested in 3 stabbings
Eliot Cutler
Former Maine gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler pleads guilty to child pornography charges