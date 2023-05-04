Two people face multiple charges after theft at Walmart

Amy Barnes and Koby Nevells
Amy Barnes and Koby Nevells(Brewer Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Brewer police say two people are facing multiple charges after a reported theft at Walmart Monday.

Police say they found the suspect running from the scene, and she refused arrest, struggling with the officer.

Another officer arrived and Amy Barnes, 45, of orrington was taken into custody.

Police say Barnes was out on bail and had warrants for her arrest.

They say they could see drug paraphernalia in the vehicle Barnes was driving.

Police say another person in that vehicle, Koby Nevells, 19, of Stockton Springs, interfered with officers and refused to submit to arrest before he was taken into custody.

A juvenile was also inside.

Police say they found a significant amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Barnes is facing numerous charges including theft, refusing to submit to arrest, and drug possession.

Nevells is charged with refusing to submit to arrest and drug possession.

Police say more charges are expected.

