Traffic stop leads to a drug and firearms arrest of Brewer man

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - A Glenburn traffic stop leads to a drug and firearms arrest of a Brewer man on Sunday.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says they stopped a vehicle for speeding near the Village Variety Store on Route 15.

They say the driver, 34-year-old Scott Senechal’s license had already been revoked with a habitual offender status.

He also had an active warrant for failing to appear in court and several active conditions of bail.

When he was searched they say they found a loaded firearm and he’s prohibited to have one.

They also found crack cocaine and other prescription drugs.

They say Senechal also had three fake inspection stickers.

He’s being held at the Penobscot County Jail.

