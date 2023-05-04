Sunshine & Warmer Weather On The Way

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WABI)
By Curt Olson
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The low that brought us gray skies and showers for most of the week is finally moving east into the Atlantic. We will continue to see some minor impacts from this low overnight. Clouds will be sticking around and there will be the chance for scattered showers especially along the coast. Overnight lows will range from the upper 30s to the low 40s.

By Friday, there will be clouds in the morning and a few lingering showers along the coast, but the low that has been impacting us all week will now move far enough to our SE that it will no longer be impacting us. Clouds will be decreasing through the morning and mostly sunny skies are expected for the afternoon with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

A break from the clouds, cooler temperatures, and the rain by the weekend. High pressure will be building in bringing a lot more sunshine and MUCH warmer temperatures. Highs on Saturday will be in the 60s with a few inland communities close to 70°. By Sunday widespread 60s and 70s are likely. A weak cold front Sunday night will knock temperatures down slightly by Monday, but still widespread 60s likely.

A quieter and warmer weather pattern is expected into next week.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies with scattered showers. Lows ranging from the upper 30s to the low 40s. NE wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds in the morning with a few showers along the coast. Clouds will clear by the afternoon. Highs in the 50s and low 60s. Northerly winds 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 60s and a few low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Temperatures in the 60s & 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

