Raffle winner grabs $500 in free groceries for Old Town food pantry fundraiser.

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A pre-pandemic tradition returned to all its in-person glory Thursday morning in Orono.

The Great Grocery Grab is our region’s version of Supermarket Sweep.

Here’s how it works: one lucky raffle winner gets five minutes to run around Orono IGA and grab up to $500 worth of free groceries.

Hiedi Buck’s mother-in-law, Karen, won the raffle drawing last month but had to work Thursday. So, Hiedi stepped in.

“I had anxiety. I’m like, ‘I don’t know if I really want to do this.’ But, it’s a good cause and we get free food!” said Hiedi Buck of Bradley. “We came in yesterday after work and checked out the aisles and stuff like that. I wanted to get certain things that my mother-in-law wanted. So, I got that off the list!”

The proceeds from the raffle benefit the Daughters of Isabella. The Catholic women’s organization is in charge of providing fresh bread, produce, and the like to the Holy Family Parish Food Pantry in Old Town.

“In the last couple of months we’ve had, probably, a 15% in the amount of people coming in that have never been in before, new people. So, we really need the extra funds and the extra support from the community in order to keep up with it,” said Janet LePage, Daughters of Isabella member and chairperson of the grocery grab fundraiser.

The Grocery Grab has been on hiatus since 2020, so they weren’t sure what the response would be.

Still, their goal was ambitious: raise enough money to purchase a year’s worth of food for the pantry.

“We exceeded what we had hoped to do. It went really well. People were generous,” said LePage.

“It’s sad that there’s such a need, but we’re happy to help that need. Whatever we can do, we do,” said Bob Craft, store owner, Calais/Orono IGA.

It’s all for a good cause - but it doesn’t hurt that it’s also a pretty good time.

“Oh it was wicked fun!” Craft said.

“I didn’t make too big of a mess and I didn’t faceplant, so I’m happy,” said Buck with a laugh.

Happy -- and hopefully, hungry.

Hiedi’s grand total? More than $1,400!

With her mother generously paying the difference, off they went to fill their meat freezer.

Organizers say the event will definitely be back next year.

They’re even considering increasing the prize from the current value of $500.

