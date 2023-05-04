Public hearing Thursday for bill to raise Maine dependent tax credit

Proposed Maine Dependent Tax Credit
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - What you need to know ahead of a public hearing Thursday for a proposed expanded dependent tax credit.

The bill is looking to raise the Maine dependent tax credit.

The new credit would apply $350 for each dependent, a $50 increase from the current credit.

It would also be fully refundable and not counted as income.

If enacted, the credit would be retroactively applied to the beginning of this year.

To qualify for this proposed credit, the dependent would have to reside with the claimer for 6 months and claimer must provide more than 50% of financial support.

A rally is being held by supporters including Rep. Terry and families at 10 a.m. ahead of the public hearing.

Advocates for the bill argue that expanding the tax credit would reduce child poverty in our state by over 12%, moving 3,500 kids out of poverty.

The public hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m.

