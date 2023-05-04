One man died after a crash in Palymra

PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - One man died after a crash on the Ell Hill Road in Palmyra.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

They say Robert Sylvia, 67, crossed the center line and struck a Maine DOT tractor trailer truck head on.

Sylvia was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say there was a juvenile passenger in his vehicle who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No word on the condition of the MDOT driver.

The road is completely closed to traffic as they work to remove the tractor trailer truck.

State Police are reconstructing this crash.

