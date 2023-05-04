Man facing charges after drug bust in Winthrop

Winthrop drug bust
Winthrop drug bust(Maine Drug Enforcement Agency)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTHROP Maine (WABI) - A man from Winthrop is facing drug charges after authorities searched his apartment on Bowdoin Street Wednesday.

Jonathan Brown, 32, is charged with aggravated drug trafficking.

They say the arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of crack cocaine in Kenebec County.

Police say they recovered 19 grams of crack cocaine, 12 grams of powder cocaine, about $5,300 in suspected drug proceeds, and a handgun at Brown’s apartment.

Brown was taken to the Kennebec County Jail.

His bail was set at $30,000 dollars.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Penobscot Theatre Company Puts on "Ironbound"
Penobscot Theatre Company puts on "Ironbound"
Generic police lights
Traffic stop leads to a drug and firearms arrest of Brewer man
Raffle winner grabs $500 in free groceries for Old Town food pantry fundraiser.
Raffle winner grabs $500 in free groceries for Old Town food pantry fundraiser
Fatal Accident in Palmyra
One man died after a crash in Palymra