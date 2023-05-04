Man facing charges after drug bust in Winthrop

WINTHROP Maine (WABI) - A man from Winthrop is facing drug charges after authorities searched his apartment on Bowdoin Street Wednesday.

Jonathan Brown, 32, is charged with aggravated drug trafficking.

They say the arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of crack cocaine in Kenebec County.

Police say they recovered 19 grams of crack cocaine, 12 grams of powder cocaine, about $5,300 in suspected drug proceeds, and a handgun at Brown’s apartment.

Brown was taken to the Kennebec County Jail.

His bail was set at $30,000 dollars.

