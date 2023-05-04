Man arrested after incident at Brewer convenience store

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A man is facing drug and other charges after an incident at a store in Brewer Wednesday.

Police say an officer saw a man going in and out of the Circle K around 4 a.m. when someone from the store called police to report a theft.

The suspect was the man the officer had been watching.

The officer went to arrest the man and says he refused to be handcuffed.

Police say after a brief struggle, 37-year-old Gary Tweedie was taken into custody and found to be in possession of a significant amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

They also say Tweedie refused to identify himself.

He’s facing numerous charges including aggravated drug trafficking, refusing to submit to arrest, possession of drugs, and theft.

