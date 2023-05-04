Jury selection underway for drug-related shooting death of New York teen in Machias

Gavel Photo
Gavel Photo(Source: Pixabay)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - Jury selection is underway in Washington county for two men charged in connection with the drug-related shooting death of a New York teenager in Machias in 2021.

Emanuel Ramos of Massachusetts and Juan Ortiz of New Hampshire are facing murder and robbery charges for the death of Brandin Guerrero, 17.

Three other men were also charged in the case.

Jorge pagan-Sanchez, 42, of Massachusetts pleaded guilty earlier this year to murder and robbery and is awaiting sentencing.

Nathaniel Genao, 24, pleaded guilty to murder and robbery and was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Nathanial Kerruish, 24, of Machias is also charged with murder and robbery and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial for Ramos and Ortiz is expected to begin Monday.

