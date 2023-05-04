Husson’s McKenna Smith reacts to perfect game performance

Saturday’s 12-0 win over UMPI was the first seven-inning perfect game in team history
By Ben Barr
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former Old Town Coyote McKenna Smith helped Husson softball finish a 10-0 conference season in style with a perfect game in the Eagles’ 12-0 win over UMPI on Saturday.

Saturday’s 12-0 win over UMPI was the first seven-inning perfect game in team history
Saturday’s 12-0 win over UMPI was the first seven-inning perfect game in team history(WABI)

It was the first seven-inning perfect game in team history.

Smith racked up 16 strikeouts in the dominant performance.

“Honestly, going into it I didn’t have a very good warmup. I was kind of concerned about how the game was going to go because I didn’t really feel physically great. I just really focused on being able to hit my spots, spin the ball, and throw hard. It was just the basics, and then let my team do the job behind me,” said Smith.

The perfect game was one of two 12-0 victories over the Owls on Saturday.

McKenna said her usually-chatty teammates were quiet around her to not mess up her rhythm.

The Eagles are the No. 1 seed in the upcoming NAC Tournament at SUNY Poly.

They will be in action on Sunday at 2 p.m. against the winner of Cazenovia and UMPI, scheduled for 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Former players of local programs and clubs have been able to stay home and show their school...
Hampden Academy debuting new boys lacrosse team
The top two seeds avoid single-elimination play
Maine baseball inching closer to America East No. 1 seed
Harness racing season returns to Bangor Raceway
Harness racing season returns to Bangor Raceway
Fusion Bangor wraps up dodgeball season with championship night
Fusion Bangor wraps up dodgeball season with championship night