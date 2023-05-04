Husson’s McKenna Smith reacts to perfect game performance

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former Old Town Coyote McKenna Smith helped Husson softball finish a 10-0 conference season in style with a perfect game in the Eagles’ 12-0 win over UMPI on Saturday.

Saturday’s 12-0 win over UMPI was the first seven-inning perfect game in team history (WABI)

It was the first seven-inning perfect game in team history.

Smith racked up 16 strikeouts in the dominant performance.

“Honestly, going into it I didn’t have a very good warmup. I was kind of concerned about how the game was going to go because I didn’t really feel physically great. I just really focused on being able to hit my spots, spin the ball, and throw hard. It was just the basics, and then let my team do the job behind me,” said Smith.

The perfect game was one of two 12-0 victories over the Owls on Saturday.

McKenna said her usually-chatty teammates were quiet around her to not mess up her rhythm.

The Eagles are the No. 1 seed in the upcoming NAC Tournament at SUNY Poly.

They will be in action on Sunday at 2 p.m. against the winner of Cazenovia and UMPI, scheduled for 10 a.m.

