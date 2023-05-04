House approves bill that would benefit low-income Mainers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A bill aimed at helping Mainers save money was given a vote of approval by the state House this week.

If passed, diapers would be exempt from sales tax.

The bill was amended in the house Tuesday to include adult diapers as well as diaper accessories.

Twenty-two states currently do not tax diapers. Maine is the only New England state to do so.

The bill faces additional votes in the House and Senate.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.