Hampden Academy debuting new boys lacrosse team

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Hampden Academy Broncos are happy to field a boys lacrosse team of their very own.

Former players of local programs and clubs have been able to stay home and show their school pride in their spring sport.

“It’s nice to represent the students and the school I’ve been going to my whole life. I think the student body and everyone on the new team is embracing that,” said Jack Johnson, senior midfielder.

“It’s a lot better than going to a different school and playing. It was a great experience for the guys that did that, but I think that having it in our community really boosts the morale of everyone around,” said Will Kelley, junior longstick midfielder.

“It really means a lot to me because before it was just a club team. None of the student body really came to watch when we did have scrimmages. Now that we’re a team, I feel like people actually know it’s a sport now,” said Jameson Buck, senior defender.

The players said the new program should consider Bangor and Brewer its rivals right out of the gate in its first year of existence.

The Rams edged the Broncos, 8-7, on April 20.

Hampden Academy is scheduled to travel to Brewer on May 17 at 4 p.m.

