Gardiner man charged after abusing 91-year-old family member

David Dineen
David Dineen(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GARDINER, Maine (WABI) -A Gardiner man faces charges for abusing a 91-year-old family member.

59-year-old David Dineen is charged with endangering the welfare of a dependent person, aggravated assault with a weapon, domestic violence assault with prior convictions and criminal threatening.

The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office says detectives, Gardiner Police and DHHS made the arrest last month on Highland Avenue in Gardiner.

Dineen is out on $10,000 bail and cannot contact the victim or witnesses.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 623-3614.

