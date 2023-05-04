Former Maine gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler pleads guilty to child pornography charges

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WMTW) - Eliot Cutler pleaded guilty to all four felony counts against him for possession of sexually explicit materials showing children under 12-years-old in a hearing on Thursday in Hancock County Superior Court.

Judge Robert Murray accepted the plea deal, which calls for Cutler to serve nine months in jail, a little more than the average six-month sentence in similar cases.

During an investigation leading to Cutler’s arrest last year, Maine State Police said they found 83,780 files, downloaded between 2014 and 2021 – egregious, pornographic images and videos described in court documents– in some cases showing adult men having sex with – raping -- girls as young as four.

Cutler has agreed to report to the Hancock County Jail on June 1.

After his release, he will be required to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

He’ll also be on probation for six years, with all internet activity subject to monitoring and all of his electronic devices, email, homes, offices, and vehicles subject to random searches.

Cutler will pay the maximum $5,000 fine to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which tipped Maine State Police to Cutler’s problematic internet activity in late 2021.

That tip related to an upload of one video showing a man having sex with a pre-pubescent girl, according to court documents.

In their initial search of Cutler’s computers and thumb drives, the Computer Crimes Unit said it found 866 other similar items on his computers and thumb drives.

Cutler defense attorney Walt McKee has told the court while Cutler at times downloaded hundreds of videos and images at one time, the total number cited by police is likely several times greater than the number Cutler actually possessed or viewed.

The 76-year-old Cutler is best known for his two Independent campaigns for Maine governor, in 2010, losing by only 2% to Paul LePage, and in 2014, finishing a distant third.

Cutler, a lawyer, once worked for U.S. Senator Ed Muskie and the administration of former President Jimmy Carter.

“Eliot has gone from being a highly successful attorney and respected public leader to a person viewed by many as a pariah,” his defense attorney, Walt McKee, wrote in a pre-sentencing memo. “His fall has been catastrophic; his reputation is in tatters.”

In advocating for the nine-month jail term, McKee noted Cutler has zero criminal record and has undergone residential treatment, an intensive 30-day program at Paradise Creek Recovery Center, in Idaho, and continues to undergo therapy for pornography addiction.

McKee wrote, “Today, when the name Eliot Cutler comes up, there will be few that mention his prior service and success, and the first thing that will come to mind is that he was a person convicted of possessing child pornography. And that, in and of itself, is punishment unlike any other.”

