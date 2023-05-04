Consumer-owned “Pine Tree Power” ballot proposal rewritten

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The question on your upcoming election day ballot about a consumer-owned power company will read a little different.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced the new wording of the referendum question regarding the Pine Tree Power Company Wednesday.

It now reads, “Do you want to create a new power company governed by an elected board to acquire and operate existing for-profit electricity transmission and distribution facilities in Maine?”

The previous wording had been challenged, with the Maine Supreme Judicial Court ordering a rewrite.

You can find more info on the proposal here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.