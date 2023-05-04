Committee passes bill that would raise salary for teachers in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine teachers are in line for a well deserved wage increase.

LD 1064, the bill that would increase the minimum teacher salary from $40,000 to $50,000 over the next four years, passed unanimously (12-0) out of the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

The bill now heads to the House and Senate floors for a vote, which is expected to happen over the next few weeks.

During the hearings for the bill, Maine Education Association President Grace Leavitt testified in support of the legislation.

