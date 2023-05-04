Cloudy, Breezy & Cool Today, Scattered Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The upper low that we’ve been dealing with for the past few days will move to our east today. As the low moves away... we’ll finally see an end to the unsettled weather replaced with much nicer conditions beginning Friday.

With the system still in the vicinity today, we’ll see another cloudy, breezy and cool day today with scattered showers possible again too. Showers will be isolated this morning then become more numerous this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will again run well below average today with highs in the mid-40s to near 50°. Any showers that we see today will wind down during the first half of the night tonight followed by mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the overnight. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 30s to low 40s.

High pressure building into the region Friday will help to dry us out and clear us out as the day progresses. We’ll start the day with plenty of clouds but look for skies to brighten as we head into the late morning and afternoon. Highs will get back to seasonable levels with temperatures in the mid-50s to low 60s Friday afternoon. Our weekend is looking to be a great one with high pressure in the area. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s to around 70° both weekend days. The nice weather will into the first half of next week as well. A cold front will drop through the state Sunday night, allowing some slightly cooler air to move into the region for Monday through Wednesday with highs in the 50s and 60s. The next chance for any precipitation may be around Wednesday of next week but at this point, it looks like that may stay just off to our south.

Today: Cloudy, breezy and cool. Scattered showers possible especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs between 45°-50°. North/northeast wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers ending. Lows between 37°-42°. North/northeast wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Friday: Brightening skies. Warmer with highs in the 50s to low 60s. North wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.