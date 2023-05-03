Three arrested in Bangor on drug charges

Quintin Porter, 33, of Connecticut; Jennifer Saltzman, 37, of Bangor; and Joseph Landry-Nelson,...
Quintin Porter, 33, of Connecticut; Jennifer Saltzman, 37, of Bangor; and Joseph Landry-Nelson, 29, of Kenduskeag.(Penobscot County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three people are facing charges after Bangor Police say officers found drugs in a car Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Quintin Porter, 33, of Connecticut, Jennifer Saltzman, 37, of Bangor, and Joseph Landry-Nelson, 29, of Kenduskeag, were arrested following a traffic stop on Ohio Street around 4:00 p.m.

After officers pulled over the car Porter was driving, they say a K9 alerted them to the presence of drugs. Authorities say they found a substantial amount of illegal drugs in the car, along with cash.

Porter is charged with felony drug trafficking. Saltzman was already facing drug trafficking charges and was arrested on outstanding warrants. Landry-Nelson is charged with unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

A crash caused traffic backups on the Maine Turnpike in Falmouth Wednesday morning.
Driver cut from vehicle after serious crash on the Maine Turnpike
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
One person killed in New Sharon crash
Boil Order
Milo Water District issues a district wide boil water
Union Street crash
Man treated and released from hospital following two-vehicle collision on Union Street in Bangor