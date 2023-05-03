Three arrested in Bangor on drug charges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three people are facing charges after Bangor Police say officers found drugs in a car Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Quintin Porter, 33, of Connecticut, Jennifer Saltzman, 37, of Bangor, and Joseph Landry-Nelson, 29, of Kenduskeag, were arrested following a traffic stop on Ohio Street around 4:00 p.m.

After officers pulled over the car Porter was driving, they say a K9 alerted them to the presence of drugs. Authorities say they found a substantial amount of illegal drugs in the car, along with cash.

Porter is charged with felony drug trafficking. Saltzman was already facing drug trafficking charges and was arrested on outstanding warrants. Landry-Nelson is charged with unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

