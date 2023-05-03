Study reveals Maine’s favorite fast food restaurants

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A new study has reveal the most popular fast food restaurants in America.

PriceListo, a price tracking website, conducted the study by analyzing regional Google search data for the last 12 months and considering the highest earning fast-food restaurants across America.

The research found that most popular fast food restaurant across America is McDonalds, followed by Dominos and Chick-Fil-A.

In Maine, the study found that the top fast food restaurant is Dominos, followed by McDonalds and then Starbucks.

