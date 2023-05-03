One person killed in New Sharon crash

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW SHARON, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after a crash in New Sharon on Tuesday.

According to Maine State Police, an SUV rear-ended a recycling truck that was pulling over to pick up recyclables.

The driver, 39-year-old Melanie Greene, was driving the car and was with her three children, 18-year-old Kaylie Ladd of Chesterville, a toddler and an infant.

Ladd died from her injuries.

The other occupants had minor injuries and are expected to make full recoveries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Quintin Porter, 33, of Connecticut; Jennifer Saltzman, 37, of Bangor; and Joseph Landry-Nelson,...
Three arrested in Bangor on drug charges
A crash caused traffic backups on the Maine Turnpike in Falmouth Wednesday morning.
Driver cut from vehicle after serious crash on the Maine Turnpike
Boil Order
Milo Water District issues a district wide boil water
Union Street crash
Man treated and released from hospital following two-vehicle collision on Union Street in Bangor