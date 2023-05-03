One person killed in New Sharon crash

NEW SHARON, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after a crash in New Sharon on Tuesday.

According to Maine State Police, an SUV rear-ended a recycling truck that was pulling over to pick up recyclables.

The driver, 39-year-old Melanie Greene, was driving the car and was with her three children, 18-year-old Kaylie Ladd of Chesterville, a toddler and an infant.

Ladd died from her injuries.

The other occupants had minor injuries and are expected to make full recoveries.

The crash is still under investigation.

