One More Day Of Clouds & Showers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - That nuisance low pressure system that has been impacting us all week...continues to impact us tonight and into Thursday. The low is now moving over southern New England wrapping in clouds and showers for much of the region. Showers will continue off and on overnight with lows that will be dropping into the 30s with a few near freezing locations over northern Maine. A few flakes are not out of the question for those locations.

The low will finally move offshore by Thursday. We will now be on the backside of the low and are still expected to have isolated showers and clouds wrapping into the region. Highs will once again be in the 40s and low 50s. Winds will turn out of the northeast gusting up to 30 mph. This will make conditions feel colder.

Additional rainfall totals tonight through Thursday will be greatest over western Maine where totals could still be up to 1.00″. For communities from Bangor south & east less than 0.25″ of rainfall is expected.

By Friday, the low will finally move far enough offshore that we will no longer be under its influence. Expect clouds in the morning with increasing sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will be more seasonable hitting the 50s and low 60s.

A break from the clouds, cooler temperatures, and the rain by the weekend. High pressure will be building in bringing a lot more sunshine and MUCH warmer temperatures. Highs on Saturday will be in the 60s with a few inland communities close to 70°. By Sunday widespread 60s and 70s are likely. A weak cold front Sunday night will knock temperatures down slightly by Monday, but still widespread 60s likely.

A quieter and warmer weather pattern is expected into next week.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies with scattered showers. Lows ranging from near freezing to the low 40s. NE wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Overcast with isolated showers. Highs in the 40s & low 50s. NE wind gusting up to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds in the morning will give way to sunshine in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 60s and a few low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Temperatures in the 60s & 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

