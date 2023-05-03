Northern Light Health partners with residency program to bring healthcare solutions to Maine and the world

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - New things are happening at Northern Light Health.

The Roux Institute’s Future of Healthcare Founders Residency will bring new technological solutions to health challenges many have faced many for years.

Northern Light Health is the primary healthcare sponsor for the residency, which will be the first-of-its-kind in Northern New England.

Nine of the companies were represented at a launch session Wednesday with Northern Light Health clinicians and administrators.

This gave them the chance to share their ideas of digital health, healthcare technology, biotech and clinical innovation in this residency.

Jen Schlegel is the Founder and CEO of 119 and a Resident in the program.

“To partner with clinicians within the system to help bring my product concept to life. To watch that really come to life, and it’s very exciting to have this opportunity to really make that leap of acceleration. Not just an idea I’m talking about for another five years,” said Schlegel.

Director of Education and Research for Northern Light Health, Dr, James Jarvis said, “These are really smart people came up with a great idea that I think could really transform the way we see things here in Maine and maybe everyone around the world so this is just one more collaboration it’s really going to help the people of Maine.”

The program is bringing 30 early-stage HealthTech companies to Maine over the next three years for the residency.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.