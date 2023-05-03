Man treated and released from hospital following two-vehicle collision on Union Street in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Portland man was treated and released at a local hospital following a crash at the intersection of Union and 15th Street.

According to Bangor Police, they responded to the crash around 12:15 in Tuesday.

41-year-old Isamel Hategekimana of Portland was reportedly face down on the ground when officers arrived.

Witnesses told police Hategekimana didn’t stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Union and 15th Street. His vehicle then reportedly collided with an SUV.

Hategekimana was taken to hospital where he was treated and released.

He was issued two traffic citations; one for Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign and another for Inadequate Tires.

