Man treated and released from hospital following two-vehicle collision on Union Street in Bangor

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Portland man was treated and released at a local hospital following a crash at the intersection of Union and 15th Street.

According to Bangor Police, they responded to the crash around 12:15 in Tuesday.

41-year-old Isamel Hategekimana of Portland was reportedly face down on the ground when officers arrived.

Witnesses told police Hategekimana didn’t stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Union and 15th Street. His vehicle then reportedly collided with an SUV.

Hategekimana was taken to hospital where he was treated and released.

He was issued two traffic citations; one for Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign and another for Inadequate Tires.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Nathan Howell
MaineGeneral Health selects new president, CEO
Steven Locke
Man accused of stealing Maine funeral home truck loaded with gravestones, monuments
The money comes from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program which is funded by the federal...
3 Maine airports receive Airport Infrastructure Grants
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light EMMC getting $16 million from FEMA