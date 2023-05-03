Maine Maritime ready for NAC Men’s Lacrosse Tournament

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - Maine Maritime men’s lacrosse is entering the North Atlantic Conference Men’s Lacrosse Tournament as the No. 1 seed.

The Mariners went 8-0 in the NAC this year and will open the tournament against No. 4 Husson.

MMA dispatched the Eagles, 31-12, on April 19.

The players said their path to an undefeated conference season has been paved by continuity and effort.

“We brought back a lot of guys from last year. I think continuing to build on how we play together, trust each other, and have fun out there on the field and in practice has really helped us get to where we are right now,” said Sam Nichol, sophomore offensive midfielder.

“I think it’s been a lot of hard work. We’ve been working since last season. I think it’s been really good to keep that momentum,” said Jacob Hintermaier, freshman attack.

“We know what we can produce and the way that we play. I think to beat them we just have to not beat ourselves,” said Jayden Wilson, senior attack.

The semifinal between the Mariners and Eagles is set for Friday at 7 p.m. in Castine.

The NAC Championship is on Sunday.

