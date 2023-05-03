Maine businesses struggle with staffing to accommodate tourism

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Many Maine businesses who rely on tourism for their livelihoods say they are once again struggling to get enough staffing for the spring and summer.

An April state report found that the labor force participation rate in Maine was just 58%, a rate that has been dropping here while the national rate is rising.

Meanwhile, according to a Maine Tourism Association poll, only 29% of businesses said they’d have enough staff for the summer season.

Those polled pointed to not enough people job-seeking, a lack of affordable housing, a lack of foreign workers and competition from jobs with better wages and benefits as top reasons for this issue.

