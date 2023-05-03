Harness racing season returns to Bangor Raceway

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - And they’re off from day one of the new season at Bangor Raceway!

Bass Park has been hosting harness racing for 140 years.

Although it wasn’t a picture-perfect day weather-wise, that didn’t stop the action on the track or at the tables.

Bangor Raceway specializes in harness racing, a different kind of format than what you’ll see Saturday at the Kentucky Derby.

We spoke with one racer from Falmouth who is keeping three generations of harness racing alive as he closes in on his 1,000th win.

“A little muddy, but not bad,” harness racer Nick Graffam said. “They did a good job setting the surface for the track this year and setting the stage for a good summer, that’s all it is. It’s a good track to race at. Tight first turn, a lot of speed, a lot of good races.”

“I think the uniqueness of it is just the longevity and the uniqueness of the sport,” spokesperson Dan Cashman said. “This is one of two places that have regular harness racing in the state throughout an entire season and that’s pretty special.”> 

Bangor Raceway has plenty in store for Derby Day on Saturday, including the return of on-site betting, mint juleps and a costume contest.

Racing continues this season at 3:15 on Wednesdays and 12:15 on Sundays, with more special events to come.

You can find out more on that at hollywoodcasinobangor.com.

