Driver cut from vehicle after serious crash on the Maine Turnpike

FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - A crash caused traffic backups on the Maine Turnpike in Falmouth Wednesday morning.

Maine State Police said the crash happened at about 6 a.m. on the northbound side at the Hurricane Road overpass. That is around mile 57.

Police said a driver got distracted, drifted off the road and hit a guardrail.

The driver, a man from Falmouth, was trapped in their pickup truck and had to be cut from the wreckage by firefighters.

Police said the driver had serious injuries but was expected to survive.

The highway was down to one lane for a couple hours as crews worked to clear the scene and traffic did backup.

