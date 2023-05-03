Cloudy & Cool Today, Scattered Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper-level low will continue to plague our weather for the next couple of days as it crosses Southern New England today then moves to our east on Thursday.

Our Wednesday will feature cloudy and cool conditions. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day with the most numerous showers falling over areas south and west of Bangor and a lesser chance for showers elsewhere. Temperatures won’t move much today with highs only in the mid-40s on average. An east/northeast breeze will make it feel a bit cooler. Scattered showers will continue tonight with low temperatures dropping to the mid and upper 30s.

The upper low will move to our east Thursday. This will keep us under the cloudy and cool conditions along with the chance for some scattered showers throughout the day. Temperatures will again run well below average Thursday with highs in the mid-40s to near 50°. High pressure building into the region Friday will help to dry us out and clear us out as the day progresses. We’ll start the day with plenty of clouds but look for skies to brighten as we head into the late morning and afternoon. Highs will get back to seasonable levels with temperatures in the mid-50s to low 60s Friday afternoon. Our weekend is looking to be a great one with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s to near 70° both weekend days. The nice weather will stretch into early next as well.

Today: Mostly cloudy and cool. Scattered showers, most numerous south and west of Bangor. Highs between 42°-48°. East/northeast wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows between 35°-40°. Northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cool. Scattered showers. Highs between 44°-50°. North/northeast wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Friday: Brightening skies. Warmer with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

