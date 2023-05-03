Beloved San Diego Zoo elephant euthanized at age 59

A 59-year-old elephant at the San Diego Zoo was euthanized after suffering from health issues.
A 59-year-old elephant at the San Diego Zoo was euthanized after suffering from health issues.(San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News) - A beloved elephant and longtime resident at the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park was euthanized this week due to health issues.

Mary, a 59-year-old Asian elephant, was under veterinary care to alleviate age-related joint ailments, but her mobility recently declined, affecting her quality of life, officials with the zoo said.

“The San Diego Zoo family is heartbroken. Mary’s health and care specialists made the difficult decision to compassionately euthanize her,” the zoo shared on Tuesday.

The zoo team described Mary as a confident elephant who was very particular about her likes and dislikes, but also very gentle around her wildlife care team and guests.

Mary called the San Diego Zoo Safari Park home from 1980 before moving to the San Diego Zoo in 2009.

Her wildlife care team said she was quiet, calm and patient while teaching other elephants arriving at the zoo.

“She brought people into contact with a wild they could only imagine, and through her care, we learned more about the behavior, physiology, and psychology of one of the world’s most iconic species,” said Greg Vicino, interim Vice President of Wildlife Care at the San Diego Zoo.

Mary’s neighboring elephant, Shaba, was able to say her goodbyes, the zoo team shared.

The average life expectancy of a female Asian elephant is 47 years old, according to the zoo.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

A U.S. Marine veteran was taken into custody and released without charges. A spokesperson for...
Man dies after being placed in headlock on NYC subway
This photo provided by the Broward County Sheriff's Office shows Tironie Sterling. Sterling, a...
Walmart employee fatally shoots customer in Florida, investigators say
File - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell walks from the podium after speaking at a news...
Fed raises key rate but hints it may pause amid bank turmoil
Report: loneliness can increase risk of premature death