Bangor Parks and Rec considers Sawyer Arena renovation/rebuild

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Parks and Recreation is looking into a big project that could renovate or replace Sawyer Arena and the current Recreation Center.

Parks and Rec Director Tracy Willette says that with expenses at Sawyer coming up, now is the right time to explore options.

The city has invested in the 30-year-old arena over the years with new locker rooms, seating and more, but strong participation has outgrown the improvements.

It’s a similar situation at the Rec Center, which houses the popular Kid’s Cave before-and-after-school programs and American Legion, among other groups.

Willette says they make the best with what they have out of the building - a former armory - but a more modern facility would improve supervising and security.

”It’s been a great resource for us, but it’s not the most ideal spot or arrangement for a childcare program like we have. Our kindergarteners and first graders tend to be down in this space more - it’s a little tricky supervising sometimes,” Willette said.

“The sheet of ice here serves an integral part here in Bangor, and certainly in the region. We have youth that are here whose parents may have played here. So yeah, certainly there’s a lot of multigenerational history here.”

The department wants to hear from you!

You can stop by the Parks and Recreation building on Main Street between 6-8 p.m. next Tuesday or Wednesday to share your thoughts on needs and priorities.

You can also write in online here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Harness racing season returns to Bangor Raceway
Harness racing season returns to Bangor Raceway
Works entered into the Open Juried Art Show on display at EMDC in Bangor
Bangor Art Society’s Open Juried Art Show running through May
Report: loneliness can increase risk of premature death
Northern Light Health
Northern Light Health partners with residency program to bring healthcare solutions to Maine and the world