Bangor Parks and Rec considers Sawyer Arena renovation/rebuild

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Parks and Recreation is looking into a big project that could renovate or replace Sawyer Arena and the current Recreation Center.

Parks and Rec Director Tracy Willette says that with expenses at Sawyer coming up, now is the right time to explore options.

The city has invested in the 30-year-old arena over the years with new locker rooms, seating and more, but strong participation has outgrown the improvements.

It’s a similar situation at the Rec Center, which houses the popular Kid’s Cave before-and-after-school programs and American Legion, among other groups.

Willette says they make the best with what they have out of the building - a former armory - but a more modern facility would improve supervising and security.

”It’s been a great resource for us, but it’s not the most ideal spot or arrangement for a childcare program like we have. Our kindergarteners and first graders tend to be down in this space more - it’s a little tricky supervising sometimes,” Willette said.

“The sheet of ice here serves an integral part here in Bangor, and certainly in the region. We have youth that are here whose parents may have played here. So yeah, certainly there’s a lot of multigenerational history here.”

The department wants to hear from you!

You can stop by the Parks and Recreation building on Main Street between 6-8 p.m. next Tuesday or Wednesday to share your thoughts on needs and priorities.

You can also write in online here.

