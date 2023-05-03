Bangor Art Society’s Open Juried Art Show running through May

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A celebration of some of the region’s best artwork is going on all month long in Downtown Bangor.

The Bangor Art Society’s annual Open Juried Art Show is back for another year.

“I think we’re like the hidden gem of the city,” said Teddi-Jann Covell, president, Bangor Art Society. “It’s a huge opportunity for artists to get together and network and to show their work.”

It’s not your typical art show. For one, it’s held inside of a working office.

Three years ago, with the library closed, the society was scrambling for a place to host the event.

“There was no way, as long as I was at the helm, that we were not going to have the show, even in the pandemic. Oh yes, we are having it!” said Covell.

That’s when Eastern Maine Development Corporation stepped in and offered their space inside Norumbega Hall on Harlow Street.

“As an organization we value the arts in the economy and the creative economy. And it was an easy thing to say yes to,” said Lee Umphrey, president & CEO, EMDC.

Walking into EMDC now, you’re greeted not just by a receptionist, but 100 pieces of art from more than 50 artists.

“We have high school students, we have college students all the way to people who have been involved for 40, 50 years,” said Shawn Bennett, vice president & treasurer, Bangor Art Society.

Artists from all of those walks of life will finally get together Thursday for the show’s first in-person reception since the pandemic started.

“This is great, finally being able to be back and doing things with each other and seeing smiles,” said Bennett.

Those smiles will be fueled by upwards of $2,500 in cash prizes, split between 16 winners across a variety of categories.

It will all be unveiled during the reception.

In the meantime, and for the rest of May, Lee Umphrey and his colleagues will continue to take advantage of working amidst all the beauty the Bangor Open Juried Art Show has to offer.

“Yes, but some of the paintings are pretty ominous. So it’s not, you know, that uplifting,” Umphrey said with a laugh. “But, knowing that it came from somebody’s perspective, it’s really interesting. Makes you wonder what people are thinking sometimes, but it’s good. And that’s what art’s about, is being creative,” said Umphrey.

Thursday’s reception begins at 5:30 p.m. at 40 Harlow Street in Bangor.

The show runs until May 26th.

For more information, visit the Bangor Art Society on Facebook.

