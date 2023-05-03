75-year-old Marshfield man pleads not guilty in connection to wife’s death

MARSHFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A 75-year-old Marshfield man who was charged in connection to his wife’s death in September of 2022, appeared in a Washington County court.

Charles Harmon plead not guilty to four charges including manslaughter, aggravated domestic violence assault, domestic violence assault, and endangering the welfare of an endangered person.

Assistant District Attorney Suzanne Russell requested an added condition on Harmon’s bail asking that he does not consume or possess any alcohol.

She says the day that Caroline Harmon, 79, was removed from the scene after her death, law enforcement and first responders said he was heavily intoxicated.

“A social worker at marshals health center had contact with him on September 1st, observed that he was very intoxicated, slurring his speech,” said Russell. “She had tried to arrange a ride home for him, but he left before she was able to do that. I also know that when he was arrested on the indictment, detectives indicated that early in the morning he was already drinking.”

Attorney Steve Smith who is representing Harmon said the added condition is unnecessary.

“I think it’s inappropriate for the state to be using uncharged conduct with long standing knowledge, that they’ve taken no action on as a basis,” said Smith.

A date has not been set for the trial yet.

