The Village Kitchen serves up homemade food in Hermon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Who doesn’t enjoy taking a bite of good, homemade cooked food?

There’s no feeling like it and if you’re looking for that without making a mess in your own kitchen, one local business is happy to do that for you.

“It’s just a comfort thing, it’s a safe comfortable thing.”

Those are the words of Shelly Stevens, owner of The Village Kitchen located in Hermon.

Every week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Stevens will feature one dish for the community to order and it’s hot and ready to go.

“It’s a passion of mine and I like to do things that are enjoyable and so I wanted to take my passion, turn it into a hobby and then help support the community,” said Stevens.

Ever since she was younger, Stevens enjoyed cooking, however, she had two grandmothers who inspired her to do so.

One grandmother cooked at an Orono restaurant that has since shut down and another used to bake for the University of Maine campus.

As a family woman herself, Stevens understands the busy schedules that families endure every day, but she believes it’s important to enjoy your meals and take in that comfort.

“I’m trying to make the foods that are homemade, not processed, that are maybe time-consuming to make but you’d like to have every once in a while,” said Stevens.

Meals include white chili with chicken, pulled pork mac and cheese or even spaghetti with meatballs.

Keep in mind, this is a one-woman kitchen prepares every meal herself. And although it’s a lot of putting together, she enjoys the process the most.

“I feel like I’m at peace and at home when I’m in the kitchen,” said Stevens.

Stevens is hoping to do catering here and there or host lunches for servicemen and women around the community.

Mostly, she’s just looking to share a taste of comfort, wherever it’s needed, one meal at a time.

“It’s just something that brings you together, everybody can agree on it, nobody fights about it, and people learn to like you and love you through your food I believe,” said Stevens.

The Village Kitchen is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Orders vary in different sizes whether you’re ordering for one person, two or a family of five. Customers can submit their orders through her Facebook page and send a personal message of what’s requested that day.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.