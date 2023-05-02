Showers Overnight. Cooler & Breezy Wednesday With More Showers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure now moving out of the Great Lakes will continue to spin in clouds and scattered showers to the region. The Bangor region and east will see their best chance for showers after sunset and will last through the overnight. Lows will range from the upper 30s to the mid 40s with a southeasterly wind at 10-20 mph.

We remain under the influence of the low on Wednesday as it begins to move across parts of southern New England. Expect overcast skies with showers on and off all day long. Highs will be on the chilly side with most locations expected to remain in the 40s and low 50s. There will be a few spots in the higher elevations where 30s are possible and some flakes could mix in with the showers. Breezy easterly winds will gust up to 25 mph at times.

The low will finally move offshore by Thursday. We will now be on the backside of the low and are still expected to have isolated showers and clouds wrapping into the region. Highs will once again be in the 40s and low 50s. Winds will turn out of the northeast gusting up to 30 mph. This will make conditions feel colder.

Additional rainfall totals tonight through Thursday will be greatest over western Maine where totals could still be up to 1.25″. For communities from Bangor south & east less than 0.25″ of rainfall is expected.

By Friday, the low will finally move far enough offshore that we will no longer be under its influence. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

High pressure will build in by the weekend bringing a lot more sunshine and MUCH warmer temperatures. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 60s. By Sunday and Monday, widespread 60s and 70s are likely.

A quieter and warmer weather pattern is expected into next week.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies with showers likely. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s with a southeasterly breeze 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Overcast skies with scattered showers. Highs in the 40s & low 50s. Easterly wind gusting up to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the 40s & low 50s. NE wind gusting up to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Temperatures in the 60s & 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

