Northern Light EMMC getting $16 million from FEMA

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center will be getting $16 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The money is to reimburse the Bangor hospital for the cost of hiring temporary staff during the pandemic.

The hospital saw an increased patient load from September 2021 through May 2022.

So far, FEMA has provided the state with over $270 million in Public Assistance grants for pandemic-related expenses.

