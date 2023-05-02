Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers Possible Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere, over the Great Lakes Region, will slowly drift to the east towards New England today then through Southern New England Wednesday then to our east on Thursday. This upper level low will keep our weather unsettled through midweek with lots of clouds and chances for scattered showers.

Our Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies with the chance for a few isolated showers this morning then scattered showers this afternoon. The most numerous showers look to fall over southern and western parts of the state. Highs today will be seasonable with temperatures in the 50s to near 60°. Scattered showers will continue tonight. Cooler air moving into the region will allow for some wet snow to mix in with the rain showers across northern locales tonight. Lows will drop to the upper 30s to mid-40s.

As the upper low crosses Southern New England on Wednesday, it will draw cooler air southward for mid-week. Wednesday and Thursday will both feature plenty of clouds and the chance for some scattered showers with highs in the 40s to near 50°. The upper low will pull away from region late in the week allowing conditions to gradually improve. Drier weather is expected Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s to low 60s. Much nicer weather is in store for our weekend. Expect sunshine and warmer temperatures with highs getting back to the 60s to near 70°.

Today: Some early sunshine possible otherwise mostly cloudy. A few isolated showers possible this morning then scattered showers possible this afternoon, most numerous over southern and western parts of the state. Highs between 51°-59°. East/southeast wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows between 38°-44°. East wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cool with highs in the 40s to near 50°. East/northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cool with highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.