MaineGeneral Health selects new president, CEO
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - MaineGeneral Health has selected its next president and chief executive officer.
Nathan Howell, a Maine native and graduate of Colby College, is set to take the reins.
Howell will assume the role on July 1 following the retirement of current President and CEO Chuck Hays.
Hays announced his retirement last August and had served in the role since 2013.
