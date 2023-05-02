MaineGeneral Health selects new president, CEO

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - MaineGeneral Health has selected its next president and chief executive officer.

Nathan Howell, a Maine native and graduate of Colby College, is set to take the reins.

Howell will assume the role on July 1 following the retirement of current President and CEO Chuck Hays.

Hays announced his retirement last August and had served in the role since 2013.

