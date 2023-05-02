Maine Baseball Hall of Fame announces Class of 2023

11 inductees in this year’s class
By Ben Barr
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Baseball Hall of Fame announced its 2023 induction class.

This year’s group includes former Sea Dogs co-owners Bill Burke and Sally McNamara.

More inductees are players and coaches from the likes of Bowdoin, Old Orchard Beach, Scarborough, Brewer, Addison, Dexter, Buxton, Rumford, and Waldo.

