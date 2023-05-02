Late Night Breakfast fuels Husson students during Finals Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The most important meal of the day doesn’t just have to be your earliest one.

For Husson University students during Finals Week - some bacon and eggs or a steaming cup of coffee might be the fuel they need before an all-nighter.

The Late Night Breakfast is a 20-year Husson tradition, featuring staff and alumni serving students.

The entry line snaked far out the doors and around campus.

Featuring everything from crepes and funfetti pancakes to a wide assortment of donuts and even ice cream waffles - the only thing there was more of than food choices, was smiles.

”This is a buffet service here tonight of ginormous proportions,” Director of Dining Services Bob Sedgwick said.

“I think it’s awesome,” Freshman Brayden Champlain said. “Clearly, the turnout was great. I know a lot of people here are stressed about finals. Who doesn’t love food? So people come here to unwind, have some breakfast food, and just have a good time.”

“They work so hard as the academic year progresses, and having the opportunity to have faculty, staff, even some of our dedicated alumni here serving them, that really takes the load off,” Executive Director of Development Lisa Frazell said.

“I really think it’s really great,” Freshman Calvin White said. “I had two finals today, so to come here and get breakfast is pretty fun.”

Officials anticipated serving 1,000 meals - an increase from last year.

